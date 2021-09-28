Gamecocks fall flat against UT Martin; Kennesaw State up next

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Jacksonville State’s football team fell flat in a 34-31 home loss against UT Martin on Saturday. The Gamecocks will look to rebound this weekend when they travel to Kennesaw State for a 2 p.m. Saturday kickoff. Head coach John Grass talked about defending the Owls’ triple-option attack, among other things, during his Tuesday press conference.
JSU’s volleyball team opened play in the ASUN Conference over the weekend. The Gamecocks beat Stetson on Friday, lost to North Florida on Saturday, and beat Kennesaw State on Sunday.