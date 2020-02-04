Gamecocks expected to sign several local prospects

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
National Signing Day is today, and John Grass and the Gamecocks are expected to sign several local products. Jacksonville High’s Ron Wiggins and Yessman Green will be joined by Oxford’s Jaylen Swain, who flipped his commitment from Austin Peay to JSU on Sunday.
JSU’s women’s basketball team is on a roll. After beating Tennessee State on Thursday, the Gamecocks shocked three-time defending OVC champion Belmont on Saturday.
JSU’s men weren’t quite as fortunate, dropping games to both Tennessee State and Belmont.
Baseball and softball seasons are right around the corner. Check out video from some of JSU’s top returning players.