Gamecocks drop first OVC football game of season

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Turnovers and penalties caused JSU to lose its first Ohio Valley Conference football game of the season Sunday, as the Gamecocks fell to Austin Peay 13-10. JSU will try to bounce back Saturday against Eastern Illinois.
JSU’s baseball team swept Tennessee Tech over the weekend before falling to Samford on Tuesday. In the series finale against TTU, Colin Casey, Jackson Tavel and Corley Woods combined to throw a no-hitter.
JSU’s softball team has won three straight games. The Gamecocks beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Saturday on Alex Howard’s game-winning home run. They followed it up with a doubleheader sweep of Tennessee Tech on Tuesday.
JSU’s volleyball team are co-champions of the OVC after splitting two games with Morehead State on Sunday and Monday. The Gamecocks will face Southeast Missouri in Thursday's OVC tournament semifinals at 3 p.m.