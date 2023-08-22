Gamecocks decide on starting QB ahead of opener

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
With the season opener this Saturday, Jax State head football coach Rich Rodriguez said on Tuesday that Zion Webb was the likely starter at quarterback for the Gamecocks.
After a 24-win season last year, JSU’s volleyball team lost its whole coaching staff and much of the roster. But defensive specialist/libero Brooklyn Schiffli remained. Of the nine players who were part of JSU's regular playing rotation, she's the only one who's back. The rest either graduated or transferred. Schiffli discussed her reasons for staying Tuesday.
Former JSU softball standout Hayley Sims was hired last week to fill out head coach Jana McGinnis’ staff.