 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gamecocks decide on starting QB ahead of opener

Zion Webb final fall scrimmage

Quarterback Zion Webb started Saturday's scrimmage with the first-string offense.

 Brandon Phillips | JSU Photo

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.

With the season opener this Saturday, Jax State head football coach Rich Rodriguez said on Tuesday that Zion Webb was the likely starter at quarterback for the Gamecocks.