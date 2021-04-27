Gamecocks cruise into FCS quarterfinals

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Jacksonville State’s football team advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs with a 49-14 rout of Davidson on Saturday. The Gamecocks will host Delaware on Saturday at 2 p.m.
JSU’s softball team took two out of three against Morehead State on Sunday and Monday. The Gamecocks remain in fourth place in the OVC standings.
JSU’s baseball team lost to Troy on Tuesday after losing two of three against league-leading Morehead State over the weekend. The Gamecocks are tied with Southern Illinois-Edwardsville for sixth place in the league with a 9-9 record. Only four teams make the conference tournament this year.