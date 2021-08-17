Gamecocks continue to prepare for season opener against UAB

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Preseason football practice rolls on at Jacksonville State. The Gamecocks scrimmaged on Saturday ahead of their season opener against UAB on Sept. 1.
The American Football Coaches Association ranked JSU No. 8 in its preseason rankings, which were released Monday. Last week, quarterback Zerrick Cooper and defensive end DJ Coleman were named to the Senior Bowl watch list. Coleman and safety Nicario Harper were named preseason All-American by HERO Sports.
More good news for the Gamecocks: Cornerback Malik Feaster, who suffered an injury early in the spring, is back healthy and ready to go.
JSU’s volleyball team was picked to finish fifth in the ASUN.