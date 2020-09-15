Gamecocks continue to get ready for opener against FSU

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
JSU’s football team continued to practice last week in preparation for its season opener against Florida State on Oct. 3. The Gamecocks held a scrimmage — their third of preseason practice — with game officials on Saturday.
Head coach John Grass was pleased with the results.
“I thought the first two looked like spring training scrimmages, but I saw us progressing and getting better today,” he said.
General admission tickets are on sale for Jacksonville State’s lone home game this fall. To buy tickets to the Mercer game, fans can visit JSUgamecocksports.com or by calling the ticket office at 256-782-8499.