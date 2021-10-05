Gamecocks come up short for second straight week

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Jacksonville State’s football team lost its second straight game Saturday, falling 31-6 at Kennesaw State. Head coach John Grass responded to critics on Tuesday, saying, “I welcome the criticism because I want people to care about football.”
The Gamecocks are now 2-3 and host Stephen F. Austin for homecoming this weekend.
JSU’s volleyball team won two ASUN matches over the weekend, sweeping both Eastern Kentucky and Bellarmine. The Gamecocks’ Erin Carmichael was named the ASUN Conference defensive player of the week for her efforts.