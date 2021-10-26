Gamecocks come up short against FCS No. 1 Sam Houston State

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Jacksonville State’s football team lost to FCS No. 1 Sam Houston State 42-7 on Saturday. Despite the loss, head coach John Grass said, "I'm not down on this team,” during his game-week news conference Tuesday. He also said the Gamecocks likely need to win out to make the FCS playoffs. JSU hosts Central Arkansas on Saturday at 1 p.m.
JSU’s volleyball team won two out of three matches over the weekend. The Gamecocks swept Jacksonville on Friday and Liberty on Saturday before falling to Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday, snapping an eight-match winning streak.