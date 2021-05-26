Gamecocks close season with doubleheader sweep, but fail to qualify for OVC baseball tourney

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
JSU’s baseball team closed out its regular season with a doubleheader sweep of Eastern Illinois last Friday. Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, that wasn’t enough to qualify for the Ohio Valley Conference tournament.
JSU’s volleyball team and women’s basketball team both added a pair of signees last week. White Plains’ Savannah Yates signed to compete for JSU’s track and field team.
JSU tight end Trae Barry announced last week that he will transfer to Boston College for the upcoming season.