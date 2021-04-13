Gamecocks beat Murray State to claim OVC championship

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Jacksonville State’s football team defeated Murray State on Sunday to claim the Ohio Valley Conference championship. Quarterback Zion Webb was named OVC offensive player of the week and safety Nicario Harper was named OVC newcomer of the week. The FCS Football Selection Show is Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on ESPNU. Tune in to see who the Gamecocks will play in the first round of the FCS playoffs.
JSU’s baseball team beat Kennesaw State on Tuesday after taking two of three from Belmont over the weekend.
JSU’s softball team lost both games of a doubleheader against Austin Peay on Sunday but rebounded with a win over the Govs on Monday.
Two Jacksonville State volleyball players have landed on the American Volleyball Coaches Association all-North Region team. Senior Lexie Libs and junior Lena Kindermann were placed on the seven-player honorable mention list.