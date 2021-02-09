Gamecocks add seven new recruits to 2021 class

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Jacksonville State’s football team added seven more recruits to its 2021 recruiting class last week, including a local product in Wellborn’s Jett Smith. The Gamecocks also brought in three transfers who are eligible to play this spring.
Speaking of the spring season, JSU brings back an offensive line that’s all grown up.
On the hardwood, JSU’s men won two road games at UT Martin and at Southeast Missouri. After coming out of quarantine, the women lost two road games at UT Martin and Southeast Missouri, but got back in the win column Tuesday with a victory over Morehead State.
JSU’s volleyball team opened the season with a sweep of Ohio Valley Conference preseason favorite Southeast Missouri.