Former JSU football coach Don Salls dead at 101

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Don Salls, Jacksonville State's all-time winningest football coach, died Saturday at the age of 101.
Jacksonville High linebacker Jackson Moses announced on social media Saturday that he would continue his playing career at JSU.
Both the JSU men’s and women’s basketball teams won home games against UT Martin last Wednesday. Both were scheduled to travel to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Saturday, but those games were postponed. The Gamecocks will be back in action Thursday when they face Eastern Kentucky.