Former JSU basketball player turned nurse, Strain see brighter day past pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced former JSU women’s basketball player Leah Strain to postpone her wedding. She’s had to avoid seeing her own family for months, while oftentimes being the last face a dying COVID-19 patient sees. Despite all of this, as she prepares to leave for a 13-week travel-nursing assignment in San Diego, Strain sees a brighter future on the horizon.
Also, check our Jax State Friday conversation with women’s basketball player Jayla Walker.
Finally, in football news, JSU defensive end D.J. Coleman was named an FCS All-American by HERO Sports last week.