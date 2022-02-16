Former JSU baseball coach Rudy Abbott dies at 81

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Former Jacksonville State baseball coach Rudy Abbott died on Feb. 9 at the age of 81. JSU’s baseball team will open its season this weekend with a three-game series against Kentucky at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium.
JSU’s softball team opened its season over the weekend, winning three of five games.
JSU’s men’s basketball team dropped both its games last week, falling to Stetson on the road and Central Arkansas at home. JSU’s women also lost at Stetson, but rebounded Saturday with a win over Central Arkansas.