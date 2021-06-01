ESPN to televise JSU's season opener against UAB

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
ESPN will televise Jacksonville State's football season opener this fall, according to a news release from the school. The Gamecocks will face UAB in the 2021 Montgomery Kickoff on Sept. 1 at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. This will be JSU's sixth time to appear on ESPN's main network.
Jacksonville State placed four players on the All-Ohio Valley Conference baseball team, which was released by the league last week. Senior catcher Alex Webb, junior starting pitcher Christian Edwards and senior relief pitcher Corley Woods made first team, while catcher/first baseman Alex Carignan made second team as a utility player.