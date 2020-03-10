Energy level high as Gamecocks open spring practice

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Jacksonville State opened spring practice Monday and head coach John Grass was pleased with the Gamecocks’ energy level. Grass also revealed that backup quarterback Zion Webb had off-season shoulder surgery and would be limited this spring.
JSU’s men’s and women’s basketball teams saw their seasons come to an end during the OVC tournament last week. The men finished 13-19 and women ended their season at 14-16.
The JSU baseball team opened OVC play over the weekend and lost two of three to Eastern Illinois. The Gamecocks rebounded on Tuesday with a win over Kennesaw State.
JSU’s softball team dropped two of three to Southern Mississippi over the weekend before defeating Alabama State on Tuesday.