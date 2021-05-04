You have permission to edit this article.
Delaware eliminates JSU from FCS playoffs

JSU Delaware action

Jacksonville State's Dacorrion West gets his helmet ripped off during the JSU vs Delaware NCAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.

Quarterback Zion Webb left the Gamecocks’ FCS quarterfinal early with a knee injury, and Delaware went on to eliminate JSU with a 20-14 victory. The Gamecocks finished the season 10-3.

JSU’s softball team swept Tennessee State on Sunday and Monday and currently sit in a tie for third place with Austin Peay in the Ohio Valley Conference standings. The Gamecocks host league-leading Southeast Missouri in a three-game series this weekend.

JSU’s baseball team swept a three-game series against UT Martin over the weekend. The Gamecocks are currently tied with Murray State in third place in the league standings.

