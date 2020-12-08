Day, Martin shine in Gamecocks' win over New Orleans

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Jessie Day is happy to be on the court with her teammates, and her enthusiasm shined through in the Gamecocks’ 72-55 win over visiting New Orleans on Saturday.
Imari Martin also made an impact in that contest, leading the Gamecocks with 14 points. The Ohio Valley Conference named Martin the league’s newcomer of the week for her efforts.
JSU’s men’s basketball team led Florida International by eight points with 5:15 to play last Friday, but couldn’t hold the lead in a 74-40 loss. The Gamecocks were supposed to play FIU again on Sunday but that game was canceled.