COVID-19 pandemic may have cost Gamecocks two OVC golf titles

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Both the Jacksonville State men’s and women’s golf teams were having strong seasons before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, forcing the cancellation of spring sports. JSU golf coach James Hobbs believes both the men and women had what it took to win Ohio Valley Conference titles this year.
Speaking of COVID-19, former JSU and Saks’ softball standout Taylor West, now a nurse, headed to New York over the weekend to treat patients with the coronavirus.
JSU signed nine athletes over three sports last week. The women’s basketball team signed three, including former Jacksonville High standout Kyra Williams. The men’s basketball team signed five and the softball team signed one.
The Anniston Star also unveiled its last two All-JSU teams last week. Find out who made the list of the best volleyball and football players since JSU joined the OVC ahead of the 2003-04 school year.