COVID-19 pandemic could force changes to OVC basketball tournaments

The Ohio Valley Conference has announced a potential change for its annual basketball tournaments for 2021.
According to a news release by the league, the brackets for both the men and women will change if a full basketball conference schedule cannot be completed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Darian Adams’ seven 3-pointers helped the JSU men rout Carver College on Sunday. The Gamecocks return to OVC play Wednesday when they host UT Martin at 7:30 p.m.
JSU’s women haven’t played since Dec. 16, but are scheduled to return to the court Wednesday for a home game against UT Martin at 4 p.m.