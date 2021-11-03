Conference USA officials visit JSU

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Jacksonville State athletics director Greg Seitz confirmed that Conference USA officials visited campus Tuesday, and that the school is “eager to listen to any opportunity.”
JSU’s football team lost to Central Arkansas on Saturday, likely eliminating the Gamecocks from playoff contention. Despite that, head coach John Grass said during his Tuesday press conference that he’s pleased with his team’s effort and doesn’t expect the Gamecocks to give up on the rest of the season.
JSU’s volleyball team honored seniors Lexie Libs and Kaylie Milton before sweeping Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.
Both JSU’s men’s and women’s basketball teams open the season with exhibitions this week. The men will host Georgia Southwestern State on Wednesday at 6 p.m., and the women will host Birmingham Southern on Thursday at 6 p.m.