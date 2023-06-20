 Skip to main content
Case to retire after 22 seasons leading the Gamecocks

Jacksonville State head coach Jim Case heads to the dugout after a mound visit.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.

Jacksonville State baseball coach Jim Case told his team he would retire last week after 22 seasons of leading the Gamecocks.