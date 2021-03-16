Case picks up 600th career win

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Jacksonville State baseball coach Jim Case picked up his 600th career win over the weekend as the Gamecocks took two of three from South Alabama. Alex Webb was named Ohio Valley Conference player of the week for his efforts.
JSU’s football team defeated UT Martin 37-20 over the weekend and hosts Southeast Missouri this Sunday at 2 p.m. Head coach John Grass covered several topics during his weekly press conference Tuesday ahead of the matchup with the Redhawks.
JSU’s volleyball team picked up another sweep, defeating Eastern Kentucky on Sunday and Monday. The Gamecocks remain undefeated.
JSU’s softball team dropped two out of three over the weekend to UT Martin.