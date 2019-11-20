Good morning, Jacksonville State supporters. Here's another edition of The Anniston Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
The Gamecocks' football team is coming off a bye week and preparing for the season-ending home game against Eastern Kentucky. It's your final chance to see this year's seniors in uniform. Kickoff is 1 p.m.
The Jacksonville State volleyball team is hosting the Ohio Valley Conference tournament Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Gamecocks are the top seed by virtue of winning the regular-season title. They'll play their opener Thursday at 6 p.m. at Pete Mathews Coliseum against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.
The semifinals are Friday, and the finals are 6 p.m. Saturday, so if you're already on campus that day for the football game, stick around for the volleyball championship match.
JSU basketball is close to getting underway. The OVC coaches have picked the men's team to finish third in the league, while the women are predicted to finish fifth.
In other news, The Anniston Star has the latest on JSU's trustees terminating John Beehler's job as school president.
Check AnnistonStar.com throughout the week for pregame and postgame coverage of the JSU/Murray State matchup. As always, thank you for reading.