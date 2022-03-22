Auburn ends JSU's season in NCAA tournament

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
JSU's basketball team was knocked out of the NCAA tournament Friday after falling to Auburn in the first round. JSU's women's basketball team lost in the first round of the WNIT on Thursday.
JSU's baseball team has started to heat up. The Gamecocks swept Lipscomb in a three-game series to open ASUN Conference play and then beat Samford on Tuesday. JSU's softball team opened league play by going 1-2 against Kennesaw State but bounced back Monday with a big win over Dartmouth.