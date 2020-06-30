Analyzing how each OVC football team stacks up ahead of 2020 season

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
With the Ohio Valley Conference hosting football media days in three weeks, Star Sports Editor Mark Edwards analyzes where he thinks each team will finish in the league standings.
The Women’s Golf Coaches Association has honored JSU’s Ana Perez Altuna, Claire Vermette, Valentine Curet and Layne Dyar as 2019-20 All-American Scholars.
Dyar, along with her sister, Hanna, who will be a freshman at JSU in the fall, both recorded top-20 finishes in the Alabama Women’s Stroke Play Championship at Timberline over the weekend.