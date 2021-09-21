After win over UNA, Gamecocks set sights on UT Martin

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Even without starting quarterback Zerrick Cooper and All-America safety Nicario Harper, Jacksonville State’s football team was able to hold off North Alabama 27-24 in the Gamecocks’ home opener on Saturday. JSU moved up to No. 9 in both major FCS polls after the victory.
The Gamecocks will host UT Martin this weekend. Head coach John Grass talked about that matchup Tuesday. He also touched on Cooper’s status for Saturday, freshman quarterback Matthew Caldwell’s performance against UNA, and several other topics.