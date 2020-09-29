After two months of practice, Gamecocks finally set for game action

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
After nearly two months of nothing but practice, JSU is set to play the first of its four fall football games Saturday when the Gamecocks travel to Florida State to face the Seminoles.
On Tuesday, during his game-week news conference, head coach John Grass touched on a number of subjects, including the fact that the team currently has no players in COVID-19 quarantine. He also talked scrimmages, running backs and kickers.
Last week, Grass said that Zerrick Cooper and Zion Webb remain atop the quarterback depth chart.
The Gamecocks also expect cornerback Jacquez Payton back against Florida State after he sat out all of last season after having back surgery.