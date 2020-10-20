After missing UNA game, Grass hopes to coach in final game of fall schedule

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Jacksonville State played without its head coach Saturday after John Grass tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Led by longtime assistant Jimmy Ogle, the Gamecocks pulled out a 24-17 road victory over North Alabama. The Star's coverage included a game story, three things we learned and a report card.
Grass is still at home in isolation but said Tuesday that he hopes to be back in time to coach in the fourth and final game of the fall schedule Friday at Florida International.