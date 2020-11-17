You have permission to edit this article.
A sneak peek at Jacksonville State's basketball teams

JSU UTM Womens BBall

Jacksonville State head coach Rick Pietri during the UTM at JSU women OVC basketball game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.

With Jacksonville State’s fall football season in the rear-view mirror, it’s almost time to hit the hardwood.

The JSU men’s basketball team, which was picked to finish seventh in the Ohio Valley Conference, will feature plenty of new faces this season. Of the 15 players on the roster, 11 weren’t in uniform a year ago. Kayne Henry is the biggest name returning for the Gamecocks.

The JSU women’s basketball team, on the other hand, brings back a veteran team. Its roster of 15 includes 10 players that were at JSU last season.

Jacksonville State released signing classes for women’s basketball, volleyball, soccer and baseball last week.

