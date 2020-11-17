A sneak peek at Jacksonville State's basketball teams

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
With Jacksonville State’s fall football season in the rear-view mirror, it’s almost time to hit the hardwood.
The JSU men’s basketball team, which was picked to finish seventh in the Ohio Valley Conference, will feature plenty of new faces this season. Of the 15 players on the roster, 11 weren’t in uniform a year ago. Kayne Henry is the biggest name returning for the Gamecocks.
The JSU women’s basketball team, on the other hand, brings back a veteran team. Its roster of 15 includes 10 players that were at JSU last season.
Jacksonville State released signing classes for women’s basketball, volleyball, soccer and baseball last week.