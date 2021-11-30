New JSU coach says story that wife didn't want to live in Alabama '100 percent ridiculous'

JACKSONVILLE — A persistent rumor says that when Alabama offered its head football coaching job to Rich Rodriguez in December 2006, his wife, Rita, said she didn't want to make the move.
As the story goes, according to a 2016 Alabama Media Group retrospective on the Tide's 2006 job search, which concluded with the hiring of Nick Saban, Rita Rodriguez heard Paul Finebaum make fun of her on his Birmingham radio show.
The Alabama Media Group piece says Finebaum disputed the claim and said it came from a rival radio host and message board.
That story not only grew legs but wings, and it flew through social media after Rich Rodriguez accepted the Jacksonville State head football coaching job.
Rodriguez said the story was "100 percent ridiculous."
"Somebody said something to her today, sent her a message about that, and she was like, 'Are you kidding me?' I don't know how that got started. She's excited to go anywhere I want to go. That was 100 percent rumor, false, fake news, whatever you want to call it, because she was excited to go to Alabama, wherever."
Rodriguez said his wife planned to go house hunting in the Jacksonville area Wednesday morning.
"She's real excited about coming here," she said. "This town, the geography is very similar to where we grew up."
Rich Rodriguez and the former Rita Setliff were married July 1, 1989. According to the Register-Herald in Beckley, W.Va., that's not long after he lost his head coaching job at Salem College, which had just dropped football.
She is a native of Jane Lew, W.Va., which is about 40 miles from Rich Rodriguez's hometown of Grant Town, W.Va. She worked for the telephone company, according to the Register-Herald and coordinated the installation of a new phone system throughout the WVU campus. She retired in 1996.
They have two adult children, broadcaster Raquel Rodriguez, and Rhett Rodriguez, who was a quarterback for Rich Rodriguez at Louisiana-Monroe.