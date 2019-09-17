Jacksonville State announced today that athletics director Greg Seitz has been named chairman of the NCAA's FCS football playoff selection committee.
This is Seitz's fourth year on the committee and his first as the chairman.
"I am honored for the opportunity to serve as chair of the NCAA Division I Football Committee," Seitz said in a news release. "We have a great group of athletic directors who work extremely hard to evaluate teams throughout the entire football season to ensure a fair and valid selection process for the Championship."
The committee selects the at-large teams for the 24-team FCS football playoffs, seeds the top eight teams and structures the bracket.
Each of the 10 FCS conferences with an automatic bid to the playoffs provides one representative. Seitz represents the Ohio Valley Conference.
The committee will gather in Indianapolis at the end of the season to figure out the bracket, which will be released publicly Nov. 24 at 11:30 a.m. on ESPNU.