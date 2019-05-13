Jacksonville State is in 11th place in the 13-team NCAA Louisville Regional field after one day.
The Gamecocks shot a 300 on the first day of the three-day men's golf tournament. Auburn is in first place at 8 under, while Oklahoma -- ranked No. 1 in the final regular-season poll -- is in second place, two shots back.
For JSU, senior Benedikt Thalmayr is eighth after shooting a 69 in the first round on the par-71 course. He made five birdies and closed the round with a stretch of seven straight pars.
The top five teams and low individual not on one of those five teams will advance to the NCAA finals.
Sophomore Maximo Portais is tied for 44th after a 3-over 74 on Monday, while sophomore Jesus Montenegro's 78 has him tied for 67th.