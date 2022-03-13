NCAA-BOUND: JSU draws Auburn in first round, and Harper faces a familiar foe

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's players should've listened to Ray Harper.
While the JSU's players thought they would face Duke, Kentucky or maybe Arizona, the Gamecocks drew Auburn for their first-round NCAA tournament game.
JSU (21-10), the ASUN regular-season champion, is a No. 15 seed and will face No. 2-seeded Auburn (27-5) on Friday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. The winner will face either No. 7-seeded Southern California or No. 10-seeded Miami on Sunday.
Perhaps the JSU players looked at too many online bracket predictions that had the Gamecocks playing anybody but Auburn.
"You can't pay any attention to those," Harper said. "I told pretty much everyone we were going to play Auburn. Did I know anymore than anyone else? No, but looking at it, I knew we would play Auburn in Greenville, South Carolina, especially when they lost that first-round (SEC tournament) game. Had they went ahead and won, I think they would've moved up to a 1-line, and Baylor probably would've got pushed down.
"Greenville is not that far. Nice little easy drive in Greenville."
Harper and Pearl are familiar with each other. In 1996-2001, they faced each other regularly when Harper was at Kentucky Wesleyan and Pearl was at Southern Indiana.
Harper went 13-3. During one four-season stretch, Pearl lost only 22 games — and 12 came to Harper. In 1999, Pearl went 0-4 against Harper and 26-2 against everyone else. In 2001, Pearl was 0-3 against Harper and 25-1 against everyone else.
"We were in the same league at that time," Harper said. "We're not in the same league right now. We had some battles and some really close games. We had some success, but we know the challenge that's ahead of us on Friday."
Pearl has resurrected the Auburn program into a national power. This is the Tigers' third NCAA tournament appearance in the past five seasons. They would've gone in 2020 had the tournament not been canceled because of COVID-19.
From 1989-2018, Auburn made three NCAA appearances.
Also, in 2019, Pearl took the Tigers to their first Final Four.
"He's done that everywhere he's been: Southern Indiana, Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Tennessee and now Auburn," Harper said. "He just wins. It's what he does. He's as good as anybody I've ever seen at motivating and getting fans excited. Look at Auburn's crowds, it's become one of the hardest places in the country to play.
"Thank God, we're going to be playing in Greenville, South Carolina, and not Auburn, Alabama. His lovely team will still be with him."
The Gamecocks didn't win the ASUN tournament but received the league's automatic NCAA bid because tournament champion Bellarmine is ineligible because it is transitioning from Division II to Division I. The Gamecocks won the ASUN regular season. They've waited for eight days since knowing they would get an NCAA bid.
"They're a good team, but we're going to have to step up and play," JSU guard Darian Adams said. "We've been waiting on this moment, we've been preparing for this moment, since the last Saturday when we lost. Once we found out we were getting in, we've been practicing hard, because we knew we were playing somebody good."
Even knowing they had a bid locked up didn't seem to remove any of the excitement. Watching CBS's selection show Sunday evening at Pete Mathews Coliseum, the team let out a loud cheer when the players saw "Jacksonville State" come up on the bracket on the screen. The noise drowned out CBS actually saying the name of their school.
"Everybody doesn't get to see their name called in March Madness," Adams said. "We were happy. No matter who we play, we're going to be ready to play, and it feels good to still be playing. Some people are at home, and we're allowed to keep playing into March and possibly April, if we keep playing good."