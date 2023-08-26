Must see TV: Mistakes, makeup and other highlights from Rich Rod's time at CBS Sports

JACKSONVILLE — When CBS Sports hired Rich Rodriguez in 2011, he wasn’t new to TV, but TV was certainly new to him.
“That was among the funnest years we’ve ever had,” CBS Sports analyst Aaron Taylor said. “His energy, his insights, his uncomfortablity with television.”
Taylor, who will also be in the booth for Jacksonville State’s opener, said that Rodriguez’s discomfort manifested in a rather visual way when the two were working on studio shows.
“So he would get nervous and scratch his shins, and we would have fun with that,” Taylor said.
Then there was the time Rodriguez read the word “transition” out loud when the cast was in the middle of a fast-moving, heavily scripted segment called No Huddle Highlights.
Although Taylor couldn’t remember the exact wording, he could offer an example.
“I think he read that one time, so ‘look for Johnson to have another big game. Transition. Over to UTEP,’” Taylor said.
Considering how long Taylor laughed recalling that story this week, it seems safe to assume that Rodriguez heard about that one a lot in the following days, possibly weeks.
While some of the more produced segments sent Rodriguez reaching for his shins, Taylor said the Jax State coach shined in the spontaneous moments where he could be himself. The CBS Sports analyst compared it to a moment in Rodriguez’s press conference this week when he was asked about his time working at CBS Sports.
“I wasn’t used to putting makeup on,” Rodriguez said. “That was one thing, and then after I was on, one of my buddies called me up and said, ‘Coach looks like you gained a few pounds,’ and I said, 'It was those cameras, they add 10 pounds.' Well, and he said, ‘Well hell, there must be four cameras on you.’”
That’s the quick-witted Rodriguez that Taylor so fondly remembers.
Plenty of cameras will be on Rodriguez and the Gamecocks on Saturday when they host UTEP at 4:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. On Tuesday, Rodriguez said the research he used to do as an analyst in the booth for CBS Sports was comparable to scouting both teams as a coach.
Based on Taylor’s research, Jax State’s offensive line is well positioned as it can be for a successful run in 2023, especially given the team’s returning four starters.
“That chemistry is critical,” Taylor said. “It’s like Batman and Robin.”
As a former All-America offensive lineman at Notre Dame who also founded the Joe Moore Award given to the nation’s best offensive line each year in 2015, Taylor knows firsthand what goes on in the trenches.
“You have the advantage of the snap count and the direction the ball is going … then it becomes a strength and power game," Taylor said. "And when you add the tempo to it, you add the element of surprise. You have defenses that get tired, and that is why this offense and this style of offense has been so prolific. Because good offensive linemen and units have been harder and harder to come by, and this is a way to work around it.”
Here’s where things get really interesting for Taylor. UTEP dominated time of possession last season, averaging 33 minutes a game. That was good enough for fifth at the FBS level behind only Air Force, Navy, Minnesota and Michigan.
“UTEP wants to chew the clock, and they want to keep their defense fresh,” Taylor said. “Jacksonville State, on the other hand, wants to run plays at a breakneck pace and move the ball as quickly as possible. … So their defense was on the field all the time.”
He isn’t exaggerating. The Gamecocks averaged only 25 minutes of possession last year, which would have ranked dead last at the FBS level.
“If you’re Jacksonville State and there are six minutes left in the half, either the first or the second,” Taylor said. “Are you going to punt the ball on fourth-and-two midfield knowing there is a chance you might not get it back?”