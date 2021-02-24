Mullet tossed: Shaddix rocks his latest conversion as JSU readies for spring OVC opener

JACKSONVILLE — Michael Shaddix has gone from Division II recruit to Division I, from defensive line in high school to offensive line in college and from long injury rehab to healthy.
Going from mullet to no mullet?
It only seems like a major deal to those used to seeing the Jacksonville State offensive tackle another way.
“I saw him in the fieldhouse one day, and I was like, I didn’t notice who he was at first,” safety Jeremiah Harris said. “So, he walked in, and I asked someone, like, ‘Who is he?’ And they’re like, ‘That’s Mike.’
“I said, ‘Oh, wow, he cut his hair.’”
It’s the latest new thing for the redshirt junior and All-Ohio Valley conference player as he and his JSU teammates prepare for the spring portion of their 2020 schedule. The Gamecocks, 3-1 in the fall non-conference portion of this pandemic-divided season, open OVC play Feb. 28 at home against Tennessee Tech.
JSU embarks on its last run in the OVC before beginning play in the ASUN conference in the fall.
“It’s exciting, because after the fall season, we left off on a high note,” Shaddix said. “We’re really looking forward to carrying that momentum into this season.
“This is going to be our last year in the OVC, and we want to go out with a bang and a ring.”
The spring OVC season also brings a chance for JSU’s offensive line to build on the notable improvement it showed in the fall. The group tagged a youthful liability during JSU’s 6-6 struggles in 2019, grew up. It became a reason why the FBC Gamecocks beat Mercer, North Alabama and FBS member Florida International in the fall and led Power 5 conference program Florida State as late as the third quarter.
JSU’s offensive line looked better in four fall games. As only Shaddix can, he’s found a way to make offensive linemen visual.
It’s not easy for a position group that’s won nicknames like “Hogs” in football lore. JSU calls its group “War Pigs,” but Shaddix embraces it.
He posed for a now-viral picture on July 8 of last year, lying on his right side and propped on his elbow. A football rests under the 6-foot-4, 295-pounder’s belly, exposed under his pulled-up jersey.
Shaddix posed for the picture on a lark and entitled it, “How I’ve been in quarantine.” A friend tagged Old Row, a barstool-type Instagram account that majors in “jokes, hot takes & sports,” and the picture stands at 794 likes.
Shaddix says the picture won him more than 50 new followers.
His once-signature mullet looms ubiquitous in the photo, as well, as his brown hair falls over his right shoulder pad.
That visual feature started when Shaddix arrived on campus as a freshman. He called his haircut at that time “really bad.”
“It was bad enough to where the coaches were like, 'You’ve got to cut that,’” he said.
He buzzed off all of his hair then grew it back out for a year and a half, down to his shoulders. He adopted a goal to donate hair for cancer-related causes like Locks of Love.
Shaddix made a donation then opted for a mullet. It became as identifying a mark as the No. 65 on his JSU jersey.
So, imagine how jarring it looked Tuesday, as Shaddix appeared newly clean-cut on the screens of those who took part of JSU’s game-week media zoom.
The change occurred over the break. Shaddix told his mom, former JSU volleyball and softball player Lisa Powell, that his hair had grown long enough to donate.
“We went to one of her friends, and she put it in a braid, and it wasn’t long enough,” Shaddix said. “If it’s in layers, you can’t donate it. It all has to be one length.
“At that point, I was committed to cutting it off, so we went with it. It was just time for something different.”
Something different is nothing new for Shaddix.
Out of Fort Payne High School, he seemed headed toward Division II Lake Erie College, bound to follow buddies of his who played there. He had a 95-percent offer, but Lake Erie fired its coaching staff during his recruitment, leaving him unsure of his status.
He knew JSU’s program through extensive familial and hometown ties to the school. He reached out, and JSU bit with a starting offer to cover the cost of his books.
So covers his extreme conversion from Division II ball in the great white north to Division I ball an hour or so from home.
Proximity became important during Shaddix’s recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament last year. He and tight end Trae Barry, both having suffered surgical knee injuries in 2019, got waivers to work out with JSU trainer Michael Polascik on campus during the pandemic-related shutdown last spring.
Shaddix commuted from Fort Payne daily.
His other major conversion saw him go from defensive end/occasional blocking tight end/long snapper in high school to offensive lineman in college.
“A lot of times we project kids at another position, just frame wise,” JSU coach John Grass said. “It took him awhile to get the skills of an offensive lineman, but we saw his frame and how well he moved and knew that he would be a really good tackle for us. …
“He started playing early. He took to it really well and quickly, but he really came into his own this last year.”
Shaddix became a second-team All-OVC pick in 2019 and was preseason All-OVC in the fall. His coaches, who once asked him to cut his hair, have come to embrace what Grass called Shaddix’s “free spirit.”
“He jeehaws with everybody on our team,” Grass said. “He can go hang out with any guy on our team and be at home, and them be comfortable around him.
“He just brings a positive energy with him every day.”