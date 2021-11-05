MOVING UP: JSU joins C-USA in all sports, FBS in football

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State is moving on up.
The school confirmed week-long speculation today that it is moving to Conference USA in all sports and that the football program will shift from the Football Championship Subdivision to Football Bowl Subdivision.
The C-USA announced that JSU will be joined by Liberty and New Mexico State and FCS member Sam Houston State in the league.
JSU received the formal invitation Wednesday and by Thursday had decided to accept the bid. JSU athletics director Greg Seitz said the final paperwork was completed this morning. Seitz delivered the news to the school's head coaches in an 8:30 a.m. meeting today. The athletics staff was told at a 10 a.m. meeting. The public announcement by the C-USA came at 2 p.m., followed by the JSU announcement at 2:02 p.m.
“Jacksonville State University has and always will be eager to listen to opportunities that put our university and athletics department in the best situation possible, so when Conference USA reached out to us we were excited to listen,” JSU president Don Killingsworth said. “With the landscape of collegiate athletics changing more rapidly now than ever, we are thrilled to be able to align with a league with such an outstanding tradition as C-USA.”
JSU's move will be effective with the 2023-24 school year for all 17 of the school's varsity teams. The Gamecocks will continue competing in the ASUN Conference until then.
The NCAA requires a two-year transition period for football programs moving to the FBS. The Gamecocks will still be in the FCS in 2022 but won't be eligible for the playoffs. In 2023, JSU won't be eligible to play in a bowl game unless unfilled invitations are available and no other full-fledged FBS member has met the six-win minimum.
“We are certainly proud of the tradition that has been built by Gamecock football, one that spans well over a century,” JSU athletics director Greg Seitz said. “We’ve solidified ourselves as one of the most successful and consistent programs in the FCS over the past decade, so the opportunity to compete at the game’s highest level is one we couldn’t pass up.”
The process moved quickly. C-USA officials, including commissioner Judy MacLeod, visited JSU's campus Tuesday. Seitz took them on a tour of the school's facilities.
It had been the stated mission of the Board of Trustees in the 2000s to move up to the FBS eventually, but schools can't get into the FBS without an invitation from an FBS conference. The school prepared for that day by improving its facilities, starting with the renovation of its football stadium in 2010.
The softball stadium renovation was completed in 2013, and the renovation of the basketball arena was completed in 2015. A new baseball stadium was built in 2019. The strength and conditioning facility that's used by all sports was renovated and expanded in 2020.
An $80 million renovation to the football stadium, which includes new dorm space for students, is scheduled to be completed by 2023.
"To compete at the highest level has been a goal for Jacksonville State athletics for many years,” Seitz said. “In order to make that move, we knew that we would have to continue to progress in many areas, including facilities. Since 2010, we’ve been able to provide upgrades to every on campus athletic facility and we have multiple upgrades planned for the near future. Those, along with the many projects and plans across our campus, make Jacksonville State University a place we feel can compete on any level.”
JSU received a formal invitation Wednesday. So did FBS independents Liberty and New Mexico State and FCS member Sam Houston State.
After delivering the invitation, C-USA opened its finances to Jacksonville State, which allowed the school to examine conference revenue, how much it spends and what its budget is. JSU studied that in the interim to today's announcement.
Seitz has covered several points about why the move makes sense for JSU:
—He said the FBS raises the branding and profile of the entire university, not just the athletics department.
—He said it will "certainly cost more money to compete but the opportunity to generate revenue is much greater at the FBS level."
—He said game guarantees for playing a football game at a Power-Five conference school without asking for a return game at JSU "will increase from $400,000 to more than $1.5 million.
—He said C-USA is likely to get multiple teams in the NCAA basketball tournament, and the estimated distribution is $1.7 million to $2.1 million a year, depending on how many teams are in the league and qualify for a piece of the financial pie.
—He said there is an opportunity to schedule other regional FBS schools, such as Troy, UAB, South Alabama, Southern Mississippi and Georgia State. Also, Middle Tennessee and Georgia Southern are in the regional FBS footprint.
“We are incredibly excited about adding these four new members and feel there is tremendous upside in these moves for our conference,” MacLeod said in a news release. “This is a quality mix of established and emerging universities that provides us with a compelling group to continue to build with, focusing on competing for and winning championships well into the future. We have been deliberate in our efforts for the past few weeks to get us to this point and will continue to evaluate and consider our additional options for membership.”
Of Conference USA's 14 member schools, nine already have announced they're leaving. Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, Texas-San Antonio and UAB are headed to the American Athletic Conference. Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi are joining the Sun Belt.
In addition to those nine, multiple published reports say Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky are headed to the Mid-American Conference.
The only three members left are Texas-El Paso, Florida International and Louisiana Tech. With the addition of the four new schools, the C-USA still needs one more school to meet the NCAA minimum of eight to remain an FBS conference. NCAA rules allow for a two-year grace period to get back to at least eight schools.
Moving to the FBS and Conference USA would increase JSU's expenses. For football, the FCS scholarship maximum is 63, but in the FBS it is 85. It is unlikely JSU would fund all 85 immediately.
Also, travel expenses would increase, which would include conference games at places such as New Mexico State, Texas-El Paso, Liberty in Virginia, and Florida International.
In addition, JSU likely would need to provide "cost of attendance" to scholarshipped athletes. Since 2015, the NCAA has allowed schools to give athletes a yearly check to cover expenses that aren't covered by a full scholarship.
That amount is set by the school's financial aid office in accordance with federal guidelines. It's not set by the athletics department. For JSU, that would be about $2,200 a year over a full scholarship.
JSU has about 191 athletes on scholarship. Adding 22 football players on scholarship would increase that number to 213. If they all received cost-of-attendance payments, that would increase JSU's athletics costs by about $469,000 a year.