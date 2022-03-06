Moving on: Gamecocks hammer Jacksonville again for spot in ASUN semifinals

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State sailed past Jacksonville and former Gamecock star Taylor Hawks for the second time this season.
The Gamecocks hammered Jacksonville 70-56 in the ASUN women's basketball tournament quarterfinals, advancing JSU (23-6) to a Wednesday semifinal meeting with Liberty (27-3) at 6 p.m. The Gamecocks have won six straight and are only three victories away from the school wins record, which was set in the Division II days in the early 1990s.
Sunday's game remained relatively close until early in the second quarter. JSU led only 16-12 but got a 3-pointer from Kyra Williams. After two free throws from Jacksonville, Kaiya Burnett buried a 3-pointer of her own and then Williams zipped through another trey for a 25-14 lead.
Williams, who has found her 3-point touch as of late, made all three of her attempts from behind the arc and finished with
From there, this one belonged to Jacksonville State, which led 32-20 at halftime and 53-30 after three quarters. After that, JSU coach Rick Pietri substituted liberally in the fourth quarter, which allowed JU to cut the lead to a more respectable margin.
Hawks, who was a four-year starter at JSU before transferring to Jacksonville, finished her college career with 15 points and five rebounds, but only two of her points came in the first three periods. In a meeting at JSU a month ago, Hawks scored 22 in a 72-59 loss to the Gamecocks.
Kiana Johnson, also a fifth-year senior and Hawks' roommate their freshman season at JSU, led the Gamecocks with 19 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. That was her season high and tied her career high set in 2020.
She had a chance for more when she was fouled with 24 seconds to go and 18 points to her credit. Her first foul shot rimmed out before the second fell to give her 19 points. She made 7 of 8 from the foul line.