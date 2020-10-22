Motoring: Former Oxford standout Swain revs up, powers way into early impact for JSU

JACKSONVILLE — Jaylen Swain has had quite the productive three games as a true freshman on Jacksonville State’s defensive line.
One might even call it an outsized output for a supposedly undersized guy.
Just 10 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a half a sack, two quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a blocked punt.
Not bad for a guy who hasn’t started a game, but then Swain has that quality that allows for lots of production in not lots of time. It’s what JSU coach John Grass saw out of the former Oxford High standout when others just saw Swain’s 5-foot-10, 235-pound frame.
“You kind of see me smiling about ‘J-Roc,’” Grass said about his obvious recruiting steal.
The world of measurables has never come up with a measurable for a player’s so-called “motor,” and Swain packs a big motor and a small-for-his-position body.
Some coaches see a short defensive lineman who might not consistently get into the long arms of college offensive linemen and gain leverage. A few, including former Austin Peay head coach Will Healy and Grass, saw a player who kept getting leverage.
Strength helps, and Swain has that. In high school, he bench-pressed 430 pounds. As for squats, Oxford coach Keith Etheredge lost count.
“He squatted the house,” Etheredge said. “We got as many plates as we could get on there, and we just couldn’t get any more weight on there.”
With strength comes explosion. Now, add the intangible … the motor.
Swain, who sparred former Oxford five-star offensive lineman Clay Webb for years, did more than get inside the arms of offensive linemen in high school.
“He annihilates people,” Etheredge said. “When people try to pull their guards and run buck or try to pull their guard or tackle to run counter, he takes the center and puts him four or five yards in the backfield, and it cuts off all of the pulling.”
In high school, Swain forced teams that normally play under center to line up in shotgun formation. Otherwise, center and quarterback might find themselves stacked under Swain.
“He’s such a physical kid,” Etheredge said. “If he was six foot, he’d probably be playing at Alabama or Auburn or something like that.
“He’s just one of those kids that makes an impact. He disrupts the entire game. You don’t meet many kids who can take over a game from the defensive-line position.”
Healy saw it, offered Swain early and won his commitment. Healy left Austin Peay to take the North Carolina-Charlotte job in December of 2018.
That was months before Etheredge arrived at Oxford and coached the Yellow Jackets to a Class 6A title, their first state title in 26 years. Swain was a dominant force for that team, earning first-team all-state honors and naming as a finalist for Alabama Sports Association 6A lineman of the year.
He was also Region 6 defensive player of the year. Starting the season at linebacker then moving back to defensive line, he amassed 144 tackles, 13 sacks, 37 tackles for loss, 41 hurries, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He had five tackles with one for loss in the state final, against Spanish Fort.
Grass came through with an offer ahead of signing day, and Swain flipped his commitment to JSU on Feb. 2. A preseason injury to South Alabama graduate transfer Taj Stewart hastened Swain’s climb on the depth chart, into the rotation.
Good luck getting Swain out of the rotation. The more Grass sees, the more he likes.
Grass said he sees intelligence that would let Swain play any down-lineman position or even a drop end.
“He knows how to use his leverage,” Grass said. “He is a little undersized, but his leverage and the way he plays so hard allows him to play all of those positions and be successful with them.
“High motor, and if you have a high motor on defense, most of the time you can find a place to play, and that allows him to play multiple positions, just the motor he plays with.”
Where does motor come from?
Swain said it’s wiring and motivation.
“It’s kind of a little of both,” he said. “That’s just what I’ve been made of since I was young; just play with a high motor.
“No matter what size you are, play with the motor that comes with it.”
He showed it playing youth-league ball in his native Talladega County. He showed it as a seventh-grader, after his parents moved to Oxford.
He found himself in the same program that produced Kwon Alexander, how with the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers. He watched teammates like K.J. Britt play their way to major-college programs.
Then came those daily sparrings with Webb. It went on through Swain’s junior year, after which Webb signed with Georgia.
Swain said Webb won the majority of their battles, but Swain learned how much he had to rev his motor.
“He was a bigger guy, 6-3, maybe 315,” Swain said.
The motor was always there, however, and it’s purring for JSU.
“I just play football, no matter what anybody says about size,” Swain said. “My dad always told me not to just play. Play with a motor and have heart.
“I have heart, and I look over those things.”