More waiting: WNIT field of 64 is announced, but JSU won't find out opponent until Monday

womens jsu v jacksonville - asun qtr finals 035 tw.jpg

JSU head coach Rick Pietri instructs his team during the ASUN tournament quarterfinals.

 Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star

The WNIT announced its 64-team field Sunday night, and Jacksonville State is included.

Then again, the Gamecocks already knew that, because as the ASUN's West Division champion, they received the league's automatic bid into the tournament.

The bracket, matchups and gametimes won't be released until Monday at 1 p.m.

The 64-team field includes at-large selection Alabama, while former Ohio Valley Conference rival Tennessee Tech is in the draw as the OVC's automatic qualifier.

According to a WNIT news release, the 2022 field features 30 automatic qualifiers, which are teams that are the next-highest finishers in their conference’s regular season that were not tabbed for the NCAA tournament. The other 34 teams are at-large selections, chosen by WNIT officials.

Here’s the field for the WNIT:

Automatic qualifiers (30)

Boston College (19-11), Atlantic Coast

Campbell (23-7), Big South

Columbia (22-6), Ivy

Drexel (26-5), Colonial

Fairleigh Dickinson (19-11), Northeast

Grand Canyon (22-9), Western Athletic

Holy Cross (20-10), Patriot

Houston Baptist (16-10), Southland

Idaho State (19-11), Big Sky

Jacksonville State (24-7), Atlantic Sun

Louisiana Tech (21-11), Conference USA

Maine (20-11), America East

Marquette (21-10), Big East

Missouri (18-12), Southeastern

New Mexico (24-9), Mountain West

Norfolk State (17-11), Mid-Eastern Athletic

Quinnipiac (20-11), Metro Atlantic Athletic

Rhode Island (22-6), Atlantic 10

San Francisco (16-11), West Coast

South Dakota State (23-9), Summit

Southern Illinois (21-9), Missouri Valley

Tennessee Tech (20-10), Ohio Valley

Toledo (26-5), Mid-American

Troy (24-8), Sun Belt

Tulane (20-9), American

UC Irvine (21-11), Big West

UCLA (14-12), Pac-12

West Virginia (15-15), Big 12

Wofford (17-13), Southern

Youngstown State (24-6), Horizon

At-large (34)

Akron (17-11), Mid-American

Air Force (18-13), Mountain West

Alabama (17-13), Southeastern

Ball State (20-12), Mid-American

Bucknell (23-9), Patriot

Cal Baptist (23-8), Western Athletic

Colorado State (21-11), Mountain West

Drake (18-13), Missouri Valley

Fordham (18-10), Atlantic 10

Green Bay (19-7), Horizon

Houston (16-15), American

Kent State (18-11), Mid-American

Kansas City (23-8), Summit

Liberty (27-4), Atlantic Sun

Long Beach State (19-8), Big West

Middle Tennessee (23-7), Conference USA

Minnesota (14-17), Big Ten

Murray State (22-9), Ohio Valley

Northern Iowa (22-10), Missouri Valley

North Texas (17-12), Conference USA

Ohio (15-14), Mid-American

Old Dominion (23-9). Conference USA

Oregon State (14-13), Pac-12

Portland (19-10), West Coast

Purdue (16-14), Big Ten

San Diego (16-14), West Coast

Seton Hall (19-12), Big East

SMU (14-14), American

Stony Brook (23-5), American East

Towson (24-7), Colonial

Tulsa (16-10), American

Vanderbilt (14-18), Southeastern

VCU (15-11), Atlantic 10

Wyoming (15-12), Mountain West

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

