More waiting: WNIT field of 64 is announced, but JSU won't find out opponent until Monday

The WNIT announced its 64-team field Sunday night, and Jacksonville State is included.
Then again, the Gamecocks already knew that, because as the ASUN's West Division champion, they received the league's automatic bid into the tournament.
The bracket, matchups and gametimes won't be released until Monday at 1 p.m.
The 64-team field includes at-large selection Alabama, while former Ohio Valley Conference rival Tennessee Tech is in the draw as the OVC's automatic qualifier.
According to a WNIT news release, the 2022 field features 30 automatic qualifiers, which are teams that are the next-highest finishers in their conference’s regular season that were not tabbed for the NCAA tournament. The other 34 teams are at-large selections, chosen by WNIT officials.
Here’s the field for the WNIT:
Automatic qualifiers (30)
Boston College (19-11), Atlantic Coast
Campbell (23-7), Big South
Columbia (22-6), Ivy
Drexel (26-5), Colonial
Fairleigh Dickinson (19-11), Northeast
Grand Canyon (22-9), Western Athletic
Holy Cross (20-10), Patriot
Houston Baptist (16-10), Southland
Idaho State (19-11), Big Sky
Jacksonville State (24-7), Atlantic Sun
Louisiana Tech (21-11), Conference USA
Maine (20-11), America East
Marquette (21-10), Big East
Missouri (18-12), Southeastern
New Mexico (24-9), Mountain West
Norfolk State (17-11), Mid-Eastern Athletic
Quinnipiac (20-11), Metro Atlantic Athletic
Rhode Island (22-6), Atlantic 10
San Francisco (16-11), West Coast
South Dakota State (23-9), Summit
Southern Illinois (21-9), Missouri Valley
Tennessee Tech (20-10), Ohio Valley
Toledo (26-5), Mid-American
Troy (24-8), Sun Belt
Tulane (20-9), American
UC Irvine (21-11), Big West
UCLA (14-12), Pac-12
West Virginia (15-15), Big 12
Wofford (17-13), Southern
Youngstown State (24-6), Horizon
At-large (34)
Akron (17-11), Mid-American
Air Force (18-13), Mountain West
Alabama (17-13), Southeastern
Ball State (20-12), Mid-American
Bucknell (23-9), Patriot
Cal Baptist (23-8), Western Athletic
Colorado State (21-11), Mountain West
Drake (18-13), Missouri Valley
Fordham (18-10), Atlantic 10
Green Bay (19-7), Horizon
Houston (16-15), American
Kent State (18-11), Mid-American
Kansas City (23-8), Summit
Liberty (27-4), Atlantic Sun
Long Beach State (19-8), Big West
Middle Tennessee (23-7), Conference USA
Minnesota (14-17), Big Ten
Murray State (22-9), Ohio Valley
Northern Iowa (22-10), Missouri Valley
North Texas (17-12), Conference USA
Ohio (15-14), Mid-American
Old Dominion (23-9). Conference USA
Oregon State (14-13), Pac-12
Portland (19-10), West Coast
Purdue (16-14), Big Ten
San Diego (16-14), West Coast
Seton Hall (19-12), Big East
SMU (14-14), American
Stony Brook (23-5), American East
Towson (24-7), Colonial
Tulsa (16-10), American
Vanderbilt (14-18), Southeastern
VCU (15-11), Atlantic 10
Wyoming (15-12), Mountain West