Mark Edwards: So far, Jax State pitchers have done their jobs

We've learned already that it doesn't matter a whole lot if Jacksonville State wins many of those pre-conference baseball games.
Last year's team began the season 5-9, and it turned out to be the best Division I baseball team in the school's history. If it wasn't the best, at least it's somewhere in the argument.
So, even though JSU has won only three of its first seven games this season, it's worth noting something more important than the won-loss record — the Gamecocks' pitching looks solid. The hitting has been up and down, but that will come around. It's good that the pitching staff has started fast.
Playing three pretty good teams in Missouri, UAB and 2019 NCAA tournament participant Central Michigan, JSU has compiled a 3.04 ERA. That's second in the Ohio Valley Conference to Belmont's 2.79.
JSU has gotten good results from all three of the projected starters for OVC play, which begins March 6 at Eastern Illinois. Isaiah Magwood hasn't allowed an earned run in nine innings of work. Dylan Hathcock has given up three in 10⅔ innings. Michael Gilliland struggled through his first start but settled and allowed just one earned run in 5⅔ innings against Central Michigan.
As for relievers, there's good competition moving forward. JSU coach Jim Case has given plenty of guys a chance, and most of them have taken advantage.
Even freshmen Camden Lovrich, Colton Lewis and Austin Downey have done enough to earn more opportunities.
Certainly, JSU is only two weeks into the season, and the Gamecocks will play about 50, 55 or 60 games this year. Even so, that 3.04 ERA is good news for JSU — and more important than the 3-4 record.