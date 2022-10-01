Mark Edwards: Kennesaw State finally goes down, and JSU celebrates with cigars

JACKSONVILLE — Good thing those 200 cigars didn't go to waste.
Before Jacksonville State's season began, when head coach Rich Rodriguez had the team's seniors to his house for a get-together, he proposed a cigar game — if you win the game, you can smoke your heart out in the locker room.
"To a man, they immediately said, 'Kennesaw,'" Rodriguez said.
JSU hasn't had much luck with Kennesaw State in recent years. They faced off for the first time in the 2017 FCS playoffs, with Kennesaw winning 17-7. Then came a 60-52 loss in five overtimes in the Atlanta Braves’ baseball stadium.
Last year, they played at Kennesaw, with JSU getting crunched 31-6.
The Gamecocks got a measure of revenge Saturday with a 35-28 win, and, of course, it went into overtime.
Rodriguez had bought 200 cigars in anticipation. It's a good thing, too, because these guys hadn't forgotten about Rodriguez's promise.
They reminded him in a team meeting this past week if he had gotten the cigars. He assured them that he had.
He said that after the game, the first thing they asked was, "Where are the cigars at?"
Rodriguez joked that athletics director Greg Seitz probably would make him pay for the cigars out of his own pocket. (Seitz told me afterward that Rodriguez would be reimbursed.)
Rodriguez said he got the idea of cigars from Alabama, which smokes them after beating Tennessee. The Crimson Tide has done that since Bear Bryant began coaching the team in 1958.
"I thought, 'Great idea.' One game, get outside the box," he said.
This was the perfect game to break out the cigars. Even for the guys who weren't around for the 2017 and 2018 losses, the one last year hurt. It hurt badly. Kennesaw State dominated, just as much as the 31-6 score indicates. With this win, JSU shucked one of the worst memories of a year ago.
JSU has smoked cigars before, always after winning a conference championship. The Gamecocks smoked a lot in their Ohio Valley Conference days.
This year, however, they aren't eligible for the official ASUN championship because they are in transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision, but the school has promised to honor this team if it wins more ASUN games than anyone else.
Kennesaw State, which not only has been a thorn in JSU's side, was also the preseason favorite to win the league. So, in the Gamecocks’ chase for an unofficial league crown, this was a de facto championship game. The cigars were appropriate.
On top of that, this one was worthy of the hype.
JSU won despite losing five turnovers, including two muffed punts that set up two Kennesaw State touchdowns. The last one came when JSU was up 28-21 and receiving a punt with 4:35 to play.
Instead of trying to run out the clock, the Gamecocks were back on defense with Kennesaw facing first-and-goal at the JSU 5.
JSU had to survive a Kennesaw missed field goal at the end of overtime. Then in the extra period, Zion Webb appeared to find Sterling Galban on the edge of the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown.
The officials initially ruled it an incomplete pass. The question wasn't whether Galban was in-bounds when he caught it. Instead, Galban had gone out of bounds before coming back in to make the catch. The official on that side of the end zone threw his hat down to indicate Galban had gone out and was ineligible to make a catch. That's a penalty for illegal touching, which sounds more like an arrestable offense, rather than one that costs you a few penalty yards.
The call was reviewed to check whether Galban was pushed out of bounds, which would nullify the illegal-touching ruling. The replay official determined that Galban was pushed out and could come back in to make the catch.
It all added up to one of the most exciting home wins at JSU in years, and that wasn't lost on Rodriguez, even though this is his first season on campus.
"Some coaches will tamper down a win. Don't enjoy it," he said, before loading up a smile and saying, "Hell, no!"
"I don't want them to be stupid or anything like that, but I want them to enjoy it," he added. "This was improbable the way it happened. They worked really hard. I want them to enjoy the hell out of it. Maybe more than 24 hours. Hell, we've got an open date. So, let's go 48. We'll still get on them when we watch film tomorrow. But we'll enjoy this for two days."
Enjoy all you want.
And don't lose the receipt for those cigars.