Mark Edwards: JSU flops, but UAB had plenty to do with that

MONTGOMERY — When UAB won the coin toss Wednesday night, Jacksonville State chose to receive the kickoff.
And, when the game official asked UAB what direction they wanted to kick, one of the Blazers' captains simply said, "To the road," pointing toward a road you could see past one of the Cramton Bowl end zones.
Before the night ended, they pushed JSU out of the stadium and to the road, as well.
There's a difference between an FBS football team that's allowed to have 85 on scholarship, and an FCS team that can have 63, and that was obvious Wednesday.
On top of that, there's a difference between UAB and any other Group-of-Five FBS team JSU could've scheduled.
The Gamecocks weren't going to beat UAB in their season-opening ESPN showdown Wednesday in Montgomery. This one should've belonged to the Blazers, and it did 31-0.
Could the Gamecocks have put up a better fight? Yes.
If you're a JSU fan and you're mad about what you saw Wednesday night, do you have good reason? Sure.
Jacksonville State has played FBS schools before and made a good showing. Ask Auburn. Ask Florida State. Definitely ask Ole Miss.
Don't ask UAB.
The Gamecocks' offense has a veteran quarterback, a veteran corps of running backs, a veteran offensive line, and a veteran play-caller, and it wasn't fun for JSU faithful to watch that group get shut out for the first time in John Grass' eight years as head football coach.
The Gamecocks crossed the 50 only four times. The closest they got to the end zone was the UAB 36 before the final garbage-time drive reached the 25.
The most maddening thing are the penalties that happened before plays began or after they ended.
The Gamecocks managed six — SIX! — false start penalties. The Gamecocks had a pair of personal foul penalties, including one on offense and one on defense. There was an offensive holding call, too.
At one point late in the first half, JSU had 60 yards of offense and 50 yards of penalties.
There was a reason for the false-start penalties. Afterward, Grass said the JSU offense tried shifting and motion in an attempt to get UAB's coverage to move into something easier to attack. It didn't work.
UAB actually wound up with more penalties: 10 flags for 77 yards.
Bill Clark's Blazers have a tough defense, certainly, and Grass warned us about that in the lead-up to the game.
If the JSU play-calling was unusually conservative, that's why. It's easy to question why JSU didn't let Zerrick Cooper throw downfield more often. He's got an NFL arm, and the receivers are good.
But, Grass said this wasn't the type of front seven in which JSU could let Cooper drop back and throw long whenever he wanted. UAB wasn't going to allow that.
The Blazers will be a top 25 team and likely will win Conference USA again. Their defense will lead the way. It was obvious Wednesday.
JSU did some good things defensively, too, especially in the first half. The Gamecocks gave up 10 points before halftime, and three of those came after a blocked punt.
UAB has a decent quarterback in Tyler Johnston III, who throws an accurate ball. JSU worked hard to limit the run game, but that left Johnston with chances to beat the Gamecocks deep. As a result, all of UAB's receivers wound up looking like DeVonta Smith.
If you want to question the JSU players and their effort, please don't. Be upset, yes; be hyper-critical of the players, maybe not.
"I can't question our heart and our effort of the players," Grass said when I asked him what he thought of his team's effort. "I thought they gave us some chances in the first half. We just couldn't hang on in the second half.
"The character of our football team, I don't question that. They're going to line up and play, and it don't matter if we're playing the Chicago Bears, we're going to tee it off and play football the way it's supposed to be played. They're not going to back down. We held our own for a while. We just got outmanned in the second half."