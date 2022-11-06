Marching Southerners record music for new college football video game

JACKSONVILLE — When Jacksonville State's director of the bands, Dr. Kenneth Bodiford, received an email from EA Sports, he initially thought it was a cool idea, but ultimately just a blip on the Marching Southerners' busy fall schedule.
That changed once he told his students that they would record a dozen pieces of music for the new college football video game.
"They just erupted," Bodiford said. "Yeah, like they were so excited, and I did not honestly realize it was that big of a deal to the students. So their excitement got me excited about it."
The news shocked Brandon Hardegree. The Jacksonville State baritone section leader majoring in music education couldn't believe his good fortune.
"To get to have, I grew up playing the game, and to be able to, being a band kid and being able to be in the band that submitted the recordings was something that was really cool," Hardegree said.
Hardegree was one of thousands, if not millions, of gamers that grew up playing EA Sports' NCAA Football franchise. EA canceled the series following the 2013 edition due to legal issues involving using player likenesses without compensation.
Little is known about EA Sports' new college football video game currently in production, but it's clear that the company intends to make up for lost time. In the past, NCAA Football games played fight songs only following scoring plays. This time around, EA Sports sent a request list for even more music with questions like what stand tune gets played on third downs or what should be played during kickoffs.
"We have such a unique band," Hardegree said. "And we're so big, and we're a smaller school and being able to have the tradition and everything of all the tunes that we've played, and we're putting in the game. I think (it) will add a unique feel to people who are familiar with JSU. And to people who are not familiar to kind of open their eyes and realize this is a really cool group."
One look at the recording list told Bodiford that EA Sports must be serious about capturing the game day atmosphere. They requested music for 14 specific instances, including whenever the Gamecocks get a first down or a big defensive stop. Plus, EA Sports provided space for four additional tunes to be added into the rotation at other points.
"With this game, people that play it, they're actually going to hear the band more than they do at a football game," Bodiford said.
Although Bodiford said Jacksonville State does a great job of giving the band time to play, he knows that isn't the case everywhere. Bodiford recalled a trip to Kentucky years ago when it felt like every time the Marching Southerners got ready to play the stadium speakers would pump in loud music or some new game or advertisement on the jumbotron.
It doesn't appear that will be the case in the new video game.
When the Gamecocks' opponents go for it on fourth down, gamers will hear the "Imperial March" and if Jacksonville State forces a turnover then "Eat Em Up" will play.
"This will definitely be front and center where you can hear the actual recordings of the band," Bodiford said. "So I think it can be a great recruitment tool for us. You know, maybe there's some kids out there playing the game and they're like, 'Wow, I want to go check this school out.'"
As for the recordings themselves, Bodiford said it took the Marching Southerners two or three takes on average before he felt like they had the tunes recorded properly.
A few times, he felt like they nailed it on the first attempt, only for a plane to fly overhead or a car to rumble past. Bodiford said he never even considered recording inside with a smaller group.
"Because we wanted that sound at the full," he said. "Whenever they hear it on the game, we want them to hear what the full Marching Southerners sound like."
Getting a clean take was definitely on Hardegree's mind whenever he lifted his baritone to play that afternoon. I mean, how many people in the world can say they played a small part in bringing one of their favorite video games to life?
"I felt like there was more pressure to play everything right the first time," Hardegree said. "You didn't want to be the one who messed something up and made the whole band start over. Or even have your mistake make the final cut and be audible."
Despite the pressure, Hardegree still felt like it was such a cool experience, and he can't wait to hear the Marching Southerners play the school's fight song, "Neck" and other stand tunes in the game.
It's hard to imagine anyone will be more excited to hear the Marching Southerners than Matthew Ellis, a Tuba player who marched for six years before switching over to the Marching Southerners' uniform crew this season.
Because he's not marching, Ellis didn't participate in the recording session for a game he said he played religiously growing up. Still, Ellis couldn't be prouder of his friends who did.
"There was a small part of me that was like 'gosh I wish my sound could have been there,'" Ellis said. "But 99.9 percent of me was like the Southerners, like my family, we are going to be in this video game, and I am just so excited. While I'm not playing, I am still a part of this group, so it is still special. … I am just excited that they had this opportunity because I love them so much."
This experience was just the latest in a long list of awesome memories that senior Cameron Pinson, a baritone player, said he would treasure along with the times the band performed in NFL stadiums or France.
"I will always remember the day I recorded the fight song and know I played a part in a multi-billion dollar game," Pinson said. "When I hear them play, I will always think about how the Southerners brought me experiences only a few people get in a lifetime."