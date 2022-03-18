Live updates: Jacksonville State vs. Auburn in the NCAA tournament

Jacksonville State makes its first NCAA tournament appearance in five years today when the 15th-seeded Gamecocks (21-10) face second-seeded Auburn (27-5) in a first-round game.
We'll have updates throughout the game. If you're searching for the TV broadcast, it's on TruTV at 11:40 a.m. Central. The broadcast crew will include Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson.
The most recent updates will be at the top.
Gibbs on fire
Jalen Gibbs already has 15 for Jacksonville State. His season high is 40, but after that his best is 22 against Bellarmine.
He has a trio of 3-pointers so far.
Gibbs pulled up from DEEP for @JSUGamecocksMBB 🎯#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/b43EDRkr0I— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2022
Fifth media timeout
Jacksonville State is down 28-24 with 3:47 to go in the half after a K.D. Johnson 3-pointer. Johnson is the heart of the Tigers' team and on a scale of 1 to 10, his intensity is at 14 at the moment.
When they return, Jalen Gibbs will shoot free throws for JSU. Johnson fouled him and disputed the call heavily, which he's done on every call that has gone against him. The official was in his face to tell him to dial it back.
Auburn strikes back
The Tigers now lead 22-21 after consecutive baskets from Zep Jasper and Walker Kessler, who threw down a dunk the Auburn fans loved.
JSU will have the ball when time is back in.
JSU still on top
After rallying from an early 5-0 deficit, JSU has led ever since. The Gamecocks are up 21-18 after the third media timeout of the game at the 7:33 mark in the first half.
Jalen Gibbs (nine) and Jalen Finch (seven) have found the range early. As for foul trouble, JSU 6-foot-11 center Maros Zeliznak already has three fouls, and the third-string post player Juwan Perdue is in the game. Perdue is only 6-6, and it's important to keep Zeliznak and 6-10 Brandon Huffman available to combat Auburn's duo of 7-1 Walker Kessler and 6-11 Dylan Cardwell.
Bombs away
Jacksonville State holds a 14-11 lead at the second media timeout with 11:52 to go.
The Gamecocks have done it from behind the arc, making 4 of 6 so far. Jalen Gibbs has tried three and made two.
The big play so far: Auburn's Devan Cambridge blocked a dunk attempt by JSU's Kayne Henry.
this Jacksonville State-Auburn game is already looking like a good one. look at this block! pic.twitter.com/l6orV3R0vc— SB Nation (@SBNation) March 18, 2022
JSU's early lead
The Gamecocks are up 8-7 at the first media timeout with 15:49 to go. Keep in mind TV timeouts are longer than usual for NCAA tournament games so the networks can run more commercials.
AU went up 5-0 almost immediately, but JSU has rallied in a way that worries the Tigers: the Gamecocks buried a couple of 3-pointers, including one each from Jalen Gibbs and Jalen Finch. Auburn has expressed concern about what could happen if JSU gets it going from behind the arc.
Starting lineups
Jacksonville State:
0, Jalen Finch, guard, junior 6-1
11, Kayne Henry, guard/forward, senior, 6-7
22, Jalen Gibbs, guard, senior, 6-3
23, Darian Adams, guard, senior, 6-3
50, Brandon Huffman, center, senior, 6-10
Auburn:
0, K.D. Johnson, guard, sophomore, 6-0
10, Jabari Smith, forward, freshman, 6-10
12, Zep Jasper, guard, senior, 6-0
13, Walker Kessler, center, sophomore, 7-1
22, Allen Flanigan, guard, junior, 6-6
Darian Adams of @JSUGamecocksMBB seems ready … pic.twitter.com/qaw2RFHaJD— Mark Edwards (@MarkSportsStar) March 18, 2022