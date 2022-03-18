Live updates: Gamecocks fall to Auburn by 19, are headed home

Jacksonville State makes its first NCAA tournament appearance in five years today when the 15th-seeded Gamecocks (21-10) face second-seeded Auburn (27-5) in a first-round game.
We'll have updates throughout the game. If you're searching for the TV broadcast, it's on TruTV at 11:40 a.m. Central. The broadcast crew will include Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson.
The most recent updates will be at the top.
It's over
Jacksonville State is headed home. The 15th-seeded Gamecocks fell 80-61 to second-seeded Auburn in the NCAA tournament first round.
JSU led 24-22 with 5:39 to play in the first half, but Auburn embarked on a 24-3 run. The Tigers remained in control since then.
JSU (21-11) got 20 points from Jalen Gibbs and 17 from Jalen Finch.
Jabari Smith had 20 points and 14 rebounds for Auburn (28-5), while Walker Kessler added 13 points, 10 rebounds and nine blocked shots.
Auburn closes in on a win
The Tigers lead 80-58, and there's only 1:03 to play after three straight dunks by Walker Kessler, Devan Cambridge and Jabari Smith.
Kessler has 13 points, 10 rebounds and nine blocked shots for the Tigers. For JSU, Jalen Gibbs has 20 points and six rebounds.
Another AU run
Auburn led 58-42 before scoring the next five points on an Allen Flanigan foul shot, a Flanigan layup and a Wendell Green jumper.
There's 10:01 left on the clock.
Jabari Smith has 16 points to pace Auburn as he's made 4 of 5 from 3-point range.
Trying to make up ground
JSU trimmed the Auburn lead to 55-40 after a pair of Jalen Gibbs foul shots, but Jabari Smith hit yet another big shot.
His basket from 3-point range has the Tigers up 58-40 with 11:50 to play.
Lost tooth
Auburn's Walker Kessler inadvertently hit teammate Jaylin Williams in the mouth with his elbow, knocking Williams' tooth out.
Who got the job of cleaning up the mess on the court? Jacksonville State trainer Olivia Keefe.
According to 247sports' Nathan King, an official was pointing at the tooth on the floor, laughing and saying somebody should come get it.
Auburn stays hot
After closing the first half with a 17-3 run, Auburn kept it going after intermission by scoring the first seven points.
Jacksonville State trails 51-31 at the first media timeout of the second half, with 15:40 to go.
20 points game early in the second half. Gamecocks overcame this deficit earlier this season in January.JSU 31 | AU 512H | 15:40— JSU Men's Basketball (@JSUGamecocksMBB) March 18, 2022
Halftime
Jacksonville State trails Auburn 39-27 at halftime. The Gamecocks led 24-22 with 5:39 to go but AU has outscored them 17-3 since then.
Jalen Gibbs leads JSU with 15 points as he has made three from 3-point range. Jalen Finch has seven, all of which came early.
It's worth noting that JSU 3-point ace Demaree King hasn't taken a shot. Auburn has guarded him as closely as possible, no matter where he is on the floor.
Auburn has outscored JSU in the paint 16-4. JSU has made 5 of 15 from behind the arc for 33.3 percent.
Walker Kessler has been brilliant for Auburn with nine points and six rebounds. He also has four blocked shots.
Kessler was PUMPED after this and-1 for the Tigers 💪#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/x7f1CNDQOc— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2022
Gibbs on fire
Jalen Gibbs already has 15 for Jacksonville State. His season high is 40 against Elon, but after that his best is 22 against Bellarmine.
He has a trio of 3-pointers so far.
Gibbs pulled up from DEEP for @JSUGamecocksMBB 🎯#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/b43EDRkr0I— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2022
Fifth media timeout
Jacksonville State is down 28-24 with 3:47 to go in the half after a K.D. Johnson 3-pointer. Johnson is the heart of the Tigers' team and on a scale of 1 to 10, his intensity is at 14 at the moment.
When they return, Jalen Gibbs will shoot free throws for JSU. Johnson fouled him and disputed the call heavily, which he's done on every call that has gone against him. The official was in his face to tell him to dial it back.
Auburn strikes back
The Tigers now lead 22-21 after consecutive baskets from Zep Jasper and Walker Kessler, who threw down a dunk the Auburn fans loved.
JSU will have the ball when time is back in.
JSU still on top
After rallying from an early 5-0 deficit, JSU has led ever since. The Gamecocks are up 21-18 after the third media timeout of the game at the 7:33 mark in the first half.
Jalen Gibbs (nine) and Jalen Finch (seven) have found the range early. As for foul trouble, JSU 6-foot-11 center Maros Zeliznak already has three fouls, and the third-string post player Juwan Perdue is in the game. Perdue is only 6-6, and it's important to keep Zeliznak and 6-10 Brandon Huffman available to combat Auburn's duo of 7-1 Walker Kessler and 6-11 Dylan Cardwell.
Bombs away
Jacksonville State holds a 14-11 lead at the second media timeout with 11:52 to go.
The Gamecocks have done it from behind the arc, making 4 of 6 so far. Jalen Gibbs has tried three and made two.
The big play so far: Auburn's Devan Cambridge blocked a dunk attempt by JSU's Kayne Henry.
this Jacksonville State-Auburn game is already looking like a good one. look at this block! pic.twitter.com/l6orV3R0vc— SB Nation (@SBNation) March 18, 2022
JSU's early lead
The Gamecocks are up 8-7 at the first media timeout with 15:49 to go. Keep in mind TV timeouts are longer than usual for NCAA tournament games so the networks can run more commercials.
AU went up 5-0 almost immediately, but JSU has rallied in a way that worries the Tigers: the Gamecocks buried a couple of 3-pointers, including one each from Jalen Gibbs and Jalen Finch. Auburn has expressed concern about what could happen if JSU gets it going from behind the arc.
Starting lineups
Jacksonville State:
0, Jalen Finch, guard, junior 6-1
11, Kayne Henry, guard/forward, senior, 6-7
22, Jalen Gibbs, guard, senior, 6-3
23, Darian Adams, guard, senior, 6-3
50, Brandon Huffman, center, senior, 6-10
Auburn:
0, K.D. Johnson, guard, sophomore, 6-0
10, Jabari Smith, forward, freshman, 6-10
12, Zep Jasper, guard, senior, 6-0
13, Walker Kessler, center, sophomore, 7-1
22, Allen Flanigan, guard, junior, 6-6
Darian Adams of @JSUGamecocksMBB seems ready … pic.twitter.com/qaw2RFHaJD— Mark Edwards (@MarkSportsStar) March 18, 2022