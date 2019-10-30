JACKSONVILLE — After two years of chasing the validation of a Division I football scholarship, Jeremiah Harris felt a sweet role reversal.
A couple of deflected balls came close to Jacksonville State’s redshirt sophomore safety during the Gamecocks’ 14-12 victory over Murray State on Saturday, close enough to make him feel like Division I football was chasing him for once.
Harris told teammates Tre Bendolph and Traco Williams, he could sense his time was at hand.
“I said, ‘I feel it. I’m going to catch one today,’” Harris said.
Catch one, Harris did, and his interception just in front of JSU’s goal line thwarted a Murray State scoring opportunity. It was one of many empty approaches for the Racers, any one of which could’ve, in all likelihood, ended JSU’s playoff chances for the season.
How fitting for a player who made good on the least of chances to help keep JSU’s chances alive.
Harris, who walked on at JSU in 2017, had his biggest moment yet in his first season on scholarship. It’s not his only moment, but the guy who quarterbacked Abbeville to the playoffs for the first time since 2012 did his part to help JSU not miss the playoffs for the first time since 2012.
JSU head coach John Grass has no doubt that Harris will continue making good on the coach’s investment.
“He’s earned a scholarship,” Grass said. “He’s made a lot of plays for us.
“It goes back to his consistency. He does a very good job of taking care of his business. We try to get guys that are low-maintenance guys, and Jeremiah is one of those guys.”
It just took Division I some time to see that in Harris.
Not everyone sees a Divisions I safety in a 5-foot-10, 180-pound frame. He played at 165 in high school.
Then again, he’s one of those guys who proves to be more than the sum of his measurables.
As a senior at Abbeville, he moved back to quarterback after a year at receiver. His strong left arm and fast feet helped the Yellow Jackets average 28 points, and they needed every one with a defense that gave up 33.
“He made plays you’d never think you’d see,” said Melvin Harris, Jeremiah’s father.
It was just enough. Three of Abbeville’s four wins that season came in region play, and the Yellow Jackets broke a playoff drought. They haven’t missed since.
Harris’ performance was good enough to earn him honorable-mention all-state honors from the Alabama Sports Writers Association, but not good enough for Troy, JSU and others to come off of scholarships for him.
NFL-bound cousin Siran Neal convinced him to take JSU’s offer to play as a preferred walk-on. Harris and his father had attended games.
“He spent some time in the locker room with the guys,” Melvin said. “He said, ‘Dad, no matter what, this is where I want to be.’”
It meant that Melvin and Jeremiah’s mother, Lakeshia Spann, had to dig deep. Spann, who works at a nursing home, started staying with other elderly people who needed assistance. Melvin, who owns a lawn care service, took on anything extra he could find, including plumbing work and washing cars.
Melvin also took out a loan.
“It was whatever it took,” Melvin said. “We never stopped grinding. If we had to, we’d just grind even harder.”
Meanwhile, Harris tried to grind his way up. He redshirted in 2017 and played as a walk-on in 2018, registering 21 tackles, mostly on special teams.
Neal had convinced Harris that special teams was the road to respect, and his work in 2018 earned him a partial scholarship in January of this year. Strong spring and fall camps made him whole.
Defensive Coordinator Kelvin Sigler gave Harris the good news after fall camp.
“He called me into the office and told me, like, ‘I’ve got a surprise for you,’ and he told me I was on scholarship,” Harris said. “I was so shocked and amazed. I was about to tear up, because I finally did what I came here to do.”
Harris called his parents, and they did cry.
“He called me, and it made me nervous, because he doesn’t usually call me in the afternoon,” Melvin said. “I said, ‘Son, what’s wrong?’
“He said, ‘Nothing. I’ve got some good news.’ After he told me, I got quiet and a little teary-eyed.”
Harris has continued to play special teams, with big moments including the tackle on the ensuing kickoff, after JSU scored the go-ahead touchdown against Eastern Washington. The Gamecocks won 49-45.
He also backs up senior Traco Williams at field safety, with 30 tackles to his credit so far this season. Happiest of all for Harris, he now has a “1” in the “int” column.
It wasn’t just the interception, however. That perfect moment, where he sensed a Murray State receiver sliding in behind him and cut off a Preston Rice pass, saw Division I football slow down for him.
Then he sped up, running out into the open and turning up field. He seemed bound for the end zone when his feet tangled with those of teammate D.J. Coleman, who was trying to block.
Unaware that officials flagged a blindside block behind him, Harris sidestepped Murray State center Levi Nesler and turned up field. A foot race ensued.
For as long as he could extend the play, the guy who chased a dream to realization was chasing the goal line.
“It felt like a dream,” he said. “It felt like I was playing Madden.
“I seen the ball, moving in slow motion, and I just caught it, and I seen nothing but turf and two big offensive linemen trying to tackle me. I said, ‘No way.’ I said, ‘There ain’t no way I’m fixing to let these big boys tackle me,’ so I cut back up field.”
No one was happier than Grass. The interception was the latest proof of a scholarship well spent.
“He does his job in the classroom,” Grass said. “He comes to work every day, whether in the weight room or on the practice field. He made some plays on Saturday. He’s been in a vital role defensively all season long, and he does his job.
“He’s in the right place at the right time and makes plays, but very deserving.”