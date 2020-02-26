LEARNING ON THE JOB: Young JSU softball team ready for a weekend of home games

JACKSONVILLE — Even though the win total isn't growing as fast as some past Jacksonville State softball teams, the team is, and for now, that's good enough for head coach Jana McGinnis.
After playing in preseason classics on the road for three straight weeks, the Gamecocks are 6-7. The pitchers have had some rough outings. So have the hitters, and the defense, too.
Still, as JSU practices this week for its own home event — the Jacksonville State Invitational on Friday and Saturday — McGinnis figures she's seeing some growth.
"We're asking a lot of players to become seasoned players quickly," McGinnis said. "They're getting there. I'm trying not to look at the record. I'm trying to look at the process. I'm trying to look at the overall picture of improvement and where we've got to get to if we want to win the conference."
McGinnis and her staff of assistant coaches Julie Boland and Sallie Beth Burch have a younger roster this season than they typically do. The roster breaks down with two seniors, five juniors, eight sophomores and four freshmen, but if you break it down by years on the roster, that reveals the inexperience of the current team. Not everyone began their career at JSU as four transferred into the program within the past two years.
JSU has two fourth-year players (senior catcher Ryann Luna and senior pitcher-designated player Alexus Jimmerson) and two third-year players (junior outfielder Jada Terry and junior pitcher Nicole Rodriguez). The other 15 are in their first or second year on campus.
Last year's team had seven seniors, and all contributed a lot. Five started at positions in the field. Faith Sims was the team's pitching ace, and another pitcher, Kirsten Titus, was JSU's third-most used arm.
Of the eight starters in the field for the 2020 team, only one is starting at the same spot she did last year — sophomore third baseman Karsen Mosley.
"We're very inexperienced in some places," McGinnis said. "We're asking them to get experienced quick."
The goal is to be ready for the Ohio Valley Conference season, which begins March 21 with a road trip to Murray State.
"I think we've figured out what we need to work on as a team," Mosley said during a break before Tuesday's practice. She added, "This team has a lot of fight. Everybody wants to win. We want to figure out what it takes for us to win."
There have been glimpses of potential. For example, on those first two road trips, JSU played nine games and gave up 74 runs. In this past weekend's trip, JSU allowed 24 runs in five games. The defense struggled early, but in four of the five games this past weekend, JSU made no errors.
The hitting slumped this past weekend, but a week earlier, the Gamecocks scored 57 runs in five games.
When asked about it, McGinnis kept repeating one word in discussing each area of the team: consistency. She also wants her young players to trust in themselves more.
"What this team has got to do is they've got to go out there and make their own breaks," she said. "It's like when something is going good, they're sitting back and waiting for something bad to happen. That comes with experience. That comes with confidence, and that comes with trusting the players you're standing beside.
"We're working on that every day. We're trying to grow, and I think we're getting better little by little."
The next step comes this weekend, when JSU will play four games in front of the home fans.
On Friday, Samford at Texas-San Antonio will play at noon, followed by JSU vs. Samford at 2:30 p.m. and JSU vs. UTSA at 5 p.m. On Saturday, UTSA and Samford will meet at 10 a.m., followed by JSU vs. UTSA at 12:30 p.m. and JSU vs. Samford at 3.
"I think we've drilled it in them that they knew there were going to be some big, big growing pains," McGinnis said. "There are some steps to make, but our No. 1 goal is conference. March 21 against Murray State. They know these games are important, but that's not our No. 1 goal. They know we should take these games, learn from them, grow from them and get better as a team."
Jacksonville State Invitational
Friday's schedule
Noon: Samford (7-8) vs. Texas-San Antonio (11-5)
2:30 p.m.: Jacksonville State (6-7) vs. Samford
5 p.m.: Jacksonville State vs. Texas-San Antonio
Saturday's schedule
10 a.m.: Samford vs. Texas-San Antonio
12:30 p.m.: Jacksonville State vs. Texas-San Antonio
3 p.m.: Jacksonville State vs. Samford