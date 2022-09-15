Kobe fan, portal guy Galban exerts competitiveness, speed at Jax State

JACKSONVILLE — One hope that fueled Jacksonville State’s pending move up to FBS was to carve a place in the recruiting market for more three- and even four-star players.
The Gamecocks’ new market appeal came just when Sterling Galban put himself back on the recruiting market. To say the least, JSU’s new pitch netted a good catch.
Going into the Gamecocks’ Saturday shot at FBS member Tusla, Galban stands tied with running back Anwar Lewis for the team lead with eight receptions. The redshirt junior wide receiver leads the team with 165 receiving yards and has one of JSU’s two touchdown receptions.
It marks Galban’s career breakout, four years after he hoped to break out.
“It’s not really surprising,” Galban said. “It’s just good knowing that my hard work that I’ve put in just doesn’t go to waste. It’s kind of paid off.”
Galban starred at Burnett High School in Texas, earning recognition as a three-star prospect by Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports. He initially committed to Iowa State but ultimately signed with Texas Tech over offers including Illinois, Nevada, New Mexico, Southern Miss and Texas Christian.
He also had Ivy League offers from Cornell, Columbia and Dartmouth.
A huge fan of late L.A. Lakers star Kobe Bryant, Galban graduated from high school early and came to Lubbock in January of 2018, looking to apply the “Mamba Mentality,” which states, “Hard work outweighs talent every time. Mamba mentality is about 4 a.m. workouts, doing more than the next guy and then trusting in the work you’ve put in when it’s time to perform. Without studying, preparation and practice, you’re leaving the outcome to fate.”
Galban’s approach and speed seemed to make him a match for then-Texas Tech coach Cliff Kingsbury’s four-receiver, air raid offense, but fate had other ideas. A preseason ACL tear to his right knee forced him to redshirt, and Kingsbury left after the 2018 season to become head coach of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.
Enter Matt Wells and a different system.
“It was not as much air raid,” Galban said. “I don’t want to say slow pace, but it was more run game and whatnot.
“With Coach Kingsbury, we had four receivers on the field all of the time. When the new coach came in, it was one slot and one tight end, and they liked really tall guys on the outside.”
A guy like the 5-foot-11 Galban accepts the challenge, but fate brought more challenges. Another injury to his right knee kept him out for the 2019 season.
Still determined to make it, he did time on the scout team in 2020 then saw his first game action, against Florida International, in 2021.
Wells was fired before the end of the 2021 season, giving way to interim Sonny Cumbie. Tech hired Joey McGuire as the permanent replacement, and Galban hit the transfer portal.
“I kind of got behind the eight ball on that, and then we had a coaching change, and they kind of recruited some guys over there, and I was out while they were playing,” Galban said. “It was kind of an unfortunate situation.
“When I hit the portal, I just wanted a second chance, a new opportunity to kind of restart my recruiting process and go from there.”
Ironically, a school that just parted ways with its head coach in season would become the place for him. JSU hired Rich Rodriguez to guide the program’s move up from FCS, and Rodriguez has a place for receivers like Galban.
“We weren’t looking for all portal guys, but we were looking for several portal guys, and he was one that jumped in there,” Rodriguez said. “We needed some slot receivers and guys that kind of fit what we do in space.
“I remember on his visit saying, and we could show him clips of what we did with some other guys in the slot position, and he saw himself in that role.”
Rodriguez saw a highly competitive player hungry for a second chance, not to mention a guy who would become one of JSU’s fastest players.
The competitive side showed up quickly. JSU cornerback Yul Gowdy defines a “dog” as “relentless.”
Galban “is definitely a dog,” Gowdy said.
The speed showed up in JSU’s season-opening route of Stephen F. Austin, when Galban outran the Lumberjacks’ secondary and ran down Zion Webb’s bomb for a 73-yard gain in the season-opener.
Galban caught his touchdown pass a week later, on a slant against Davidson.
“He’s had a good year so far, but his best is still out ahead of him,” Rodriguez said. “He’s still learning a little bit about how our routes work and some of the things we want to do against certain coverages, but he is what we thought he was … a competitive, fast player that can make plays in space.”
Galban is also a player proving that sometimes, even for players willing to stay and compete, the best move is a move.
“I don’t really look at the past, and I don’t really look at the future,” he said. “I just take it one day at a time, just the Kobe Bryant ‘Mamba Mentality.’”