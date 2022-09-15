 Skip to main content
Mamba Mentality

Kobe fan, portal guy Galban exerts competitiveness, speed at Jax State

JSU Stephen F. Austin Action bW 016.JPG

JSU wide receiver Sterling Galban during the Jacksonville State vs Stephen F. Austin game in Montgomery. Photo by Bill Wilson.

JACKSONVILLE — One hope that fueled Jacksonville State’s pending move up to FBS was to carve a place in the recruiting market for more three- and even four-star players.

The Gamecocks’ new market appeal came just when Sterling Galban put himself back on the recruiting market. To say the least, JSU’s new pitch netted a good catch.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.